After all the wet weather Wednesday, additional waves of rain and storms are likely Thursday. Though it is another storm chance, there are a few significant differences between the Wednesday and Thursday setups.
The biggest difference will be the forcing mechanism. A cold front will come through the area Thursday afternoon sparking thunderstorms. Wednesday the storms were sparked by leftover boundaries which can make it harder to pin down a specific time and/or location.
A wave of storms will come through later tonight. While it will be harder for this wave to generate strong storms because of how worked-over the atmosphere is from the rain earlier in the day, it will not be impossible. Then we shouldn't see much activity until the front actually comes through.
The flow above our heads is another ingredient changing the storm potential from Wednesday into Thursday. The jet stream in the upper levels of the atmosphere will be moving faster in our region Thursday. That difference in speed and direction creates shear in our environment, meaning the wind changes in either speed or direction with height. There is also a jet streak (an area of stronger wind) in the mid-levels of the atmosphere, adding to that bulk shear.
That sheer plus mid-level positive vorticity advection creates upward movement. Air has to be moving up to generate thunderstorms. If the air is only moving down (like under a center of high pressure) it won't work.
Even though temperatures won't climb into the 90s, we still have ample energy to fuel thunderstorms. Notice CAPE values are higher in southern Kentucky, so storms could be stronger there.