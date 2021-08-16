Having a case of the Mondays? Well, mother nature is too in our area. Mostly overcast skies continue into this afternoon and evening as a warm front slides through the area, bringing a chance for some scattered showers for the rest of the day. Note we call these "hit or miss" showers for a reason; not everyone will see rain today, but some could get a few downpours. Let's look at potential timing and coverage.
Today
A warm front is slowly moving off to the Northwest through our area today and is bringing, and has already brought, a few scattered showers and downpours to the area. However, these will remain mostly hit or miss and not everyone will see rain this afternoon.
Showers and downpours behind the front pop up during the afternoon and mostly stay South of Louisville and East of I-65 heading into the late afternoon hours.
Once the heat of the day begins to go away, so do the showers as they begin to fizzle off heading toward sunset.
There won't be a whole lot of thunder today as there isn't a ton of fuel across the area for these storms to get going because of the thick cloud cover.
Still, areas that haven't seen rain by mid afternoon could see a few stronger downpours develop where the most energy is available for these showers.
Tropical Storm Fred Impacts
Tuesday starts off cloudy much like the past couple of days and we will see a few scattered showers and storms develop during the afternoon, again, not everyone sees these.
Tropical Storm Fred will be making landfall on the Florida Peninsula today and will be tracking Northward closer to our area over the next 24 to 48 hours. Luckily for us, Fred is forecasted to take more of an Easterly turn, which could help keep much of the rain directly associated with Fred out of our area. Here's the latest forecast cone from the National Hurricane Center.
We can start to see where the remnants of Fred could possibly end up on advancetrak.
Fred will still bring tropical moisture into the atmosphere for our area and more cloud cover, but direct rain associated with Fred is trending further to our East. By this weekend, you can expect around an extra 0.5-1.5" of rain with some localized areas possibly seeing a bit more.
Expect slight forecast changes depending on where the remnants of Fred end up heading up the Ohio Valley and Eastern seaboard. Marc and Rick will be in again this afternoon and tonight with updated forecast numbers and the latest forecast for Tropical Storm Fred.