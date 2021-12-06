After the cold front moved through overnight, a lot of colder air is now rushing in from our Northwest. We ended up getting what was expected, around 1-2" of rain across the area.
This has us starting off colder than yesterday obviously.
Not only that, but temperatures will continue to drop through the rest of the day instead of warming up in the afternoon like they usually do. We're expected to be in the mid 30s for much of the area already by sunset and then we drop big time heading into the overnight hours.
That high pressure there won't be here long, but it will help keep us dry for Tuesday afternoon, although to start off and even during the "heat" of the day it's going to be cold.
When you factor in wind gusts like this...
You get feels like temperatures Tuesday morning looking like this...
Tuesday afternoon will still have a good amount of cloud cover and winds still bringing in cold air from the North, only allowing us to stay in the mid 30s for our high temperature.
Big Warm Up
Just like that we go from finally being below average again to jumping way back above in the near future.
Friday is looking to be the warmest day of the week as a warm front progresses through the area and warms us close to 70 degrees once again.
If we look even further out, the 8-14 day temperature outlook is looking very likely to continue to see these above average temperatures continue into the middle of December.