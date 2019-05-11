Happy Mother's Day! So far in 2019 we have enjoyed 19 weekends, including the one we are in right now. Data is missing for one of those, so we're only looking at 18. We have recorded measurable rain 13 of those 18 weekends - that's 72%! If you add to that the times it drizzled but wasn't enough to be measured, only 2 weekends this year have been totally dry! That's 11%. By those numbers the rain on Mother's Day weekend makes sense. The good news is it shouldn't damper all of Mom's Day!
The organized rain showers will come to an end early Sunday morning. A few light sprinkles will still be possible through the morning, but you won't be fighting organized or heavy rain during the day. Clouds will be more of the problem.
Another batch of showers will be possible in the evening as another pseudo cold front moves through. These will be very light and many of you will not see them. That second front is the reason clouds and moisture hang around all day because we never have a chance to wipe the slate clean with the first cold front before the second one starts to impact us. Most of your plans for Mom should be fine, just cool and cloudy. It won't hurt to grab a rain jacket for her in case you are under one of these small showers.