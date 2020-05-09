We will see some scattered rain on Mother's Day this year, but it won't be an all-day downpour to dampen spirits on this special day.
A cold front is bringing us this rain chance, and it will also bring us some cooler air. We just came through an area-wide freeze, and there is another batch of cold air coming.
A few early showers, ahead of the cold front, will be possible. This is not the main chance for rain and will be most likely in our northerwestern communities. Folks who live north of I-64 and west of I-65 might see a few sprinkles by late morning.
The better chance for rain comes in early afternoon as the cold front pushes a line of showers through. We don't have tons of heat or heavy moisture, so the chance for strong storms is limited. A stray rumble of thunder may be possible, but this is not a big storm threat. A quick heavy downpour with brief gusty wind is much more likely as this moves through.