Happy Mother's Day! After showers and a few storms rolled through our area this morning, the afternoon is looking better for many of us for any Mother's Day plans.
By the mid afternoon, clouds are still hanging around for most of our area. A few areas of sunshine will make their way in between clouds at times, but this will allow us to still warm up into the low to mid 80s for the afternoon high again. Humidity is still fairly high, but with Northeasterly wind today, there will be a battle between some dry air and humid air, mainly East of I-65.
Once we warm up, a few pop-up storms will be possible, but many will not see them, much like yesterday when Southern Indiana saw most of them.
Heading into late afternoon, we will continue to see more pop-ups, mainly for our Southwestern communities.
Another round of storms,some of which could pack a little bit of a punch, will move close to and partly through our area.
Most of these storms will stay on the Western and Southwestern side of our viewing area, mainly due to the fact that that is where the most storm energy will be this afternoon and evening.
There will be dry air trying to punch it's way into our area from our Northeast today, which will limit storm energy for tonight for locations East of I-65. You can see that at a closer look the numbers for instability are higher to our West and Southwest.
That is where storms are going to try and aim for as they move close to and through our area tonight. A couple of these could be on the stronger side, with strong gusty winds, small hail, and frequent lightning for some.