Unfortunately it doesn't look like Mother Nature plans to provide great weather on Mother's Day this year. This low pressure system (the Low + warm and cold fronts) will be passing through our region Sunday bringing rain and storms.
At this point we are not in an elevated risk of severe storms. The Storm Prediction Center is highlighting areas southwest of here for the strongest storms. For what it's worth, I (Hannah) agree with us being left out of this Slight Risk.
We don't have a lot of elements at the surface to support severe weather. Instability is low at the surface; the energy looks more elevated like earlier in the week. Directionally the wind barely changes, so that doesn't put us at a high risk of tornadoes
We do have a lot of wind power, though, in this forecast. Even outside of the thunderstorms, wind gusts will be as high as 35 - 40 mph. Inside a thunderstorm gusts could climb even higher. That is our main threat for the day - strong, damaging wind gusts.
A big part of this forecast is just how strong the low level jet will be Sunday. These are not wind speeds at the ground - this is almost a mile above our heads. Strong wind above, though, can mix down and create strong wind here at the surface. As this jet streak moves through our region Sunday, our surface wind will increase.
TIMING
Light rain will pass through the area tonight. I'm not expecting thunderstorms or heavy rain until Sunday.
Sunday morning an early line of showers will cross our WDRB communities. This happens in the "warm sector," the area of warm, humid air between the warm front and the cold front. These will be gusty showers, so you will notice the wind starting to pick up by this time.
The more active part of this forecast starts to develop in the early afternoon. Here is where we start to see cellular storms develop ahead of the cold front. Strong wind gusts, heavy rain, and lightning will be the main threats in these storms. The threat for tornadoes is not zero, but it is very low. If we saw anything, it would be a quick spin-up type of small tornado, not a massive tornado.
As the cold front actually comes through later Sunday evening, more storms will come through with it. Again strong wind gusts are still the main concern. You will likely see segments of this line of storms surge out ahead or "bow" out. Those are the spots where the wind is the strongest.
Tune into WDRB News tonight at 10 to see the timing hour by hour. Meteorologist Bryce Jones will be back with you Sunday morning to walk you through the new data and track the early rain. Then I (Hannah) will be with you in the afternoon as these storms start to flair up. And make sure you're following us on social media to get real-time updates if you're concerned about these storms tomorrow.