A Freeze warning has been issued by the National Weather Service in Indianapolis for our northern most communities in Jackson, Lawrence and Jennings counties. It is in effect from 2 am to 9 am Friday as temperatures fall below freezing. Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops or other sensitive vegetation. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Outdoor water pipes may be able to burst and in-ground sprinkler systems should be drained.
The colder temperatures are being brought to us after a strong cold front moved through Kentuckiana over the last day. It brought widespread severe storms yesterday evening into early this morning.
There were multiple reports of wind damage from yesterday's storms. There was extensive tree damage and reports of homes damaged as well. The National Weather Service in Louisville went to Clark County this morning to do a survey and found evidence of 90 mph straight line wind damage. That is hurricane force winds!
Most of today will be dry, but a few evening showers are possible. It is about 20 degrees colder and windy today. Expect howling winds today from northwest and wind gusts of 30-35 mph. Strong winds will continue into this evening, with the occasional gust to 40 mph possible. Windy conditions can make it difficult to travel (especially large vehicles) and loose objects can be blown around. It will still be breezy tomorrow, but winds will relax through the day.
We tied a record high temperature yesterday of 85 degrees. Today's highs will be about 20-25 degrees colder than yesterday. Temperatures will fall into the 30s tonight/Friday morning and Friday night/Saturday morning. The gusty winds will limit frost development for most of the area tonight.
However, winds will become light by Friday night. Therefore, widespread frost/freeze looks likely Friday night into Saturday morning. This is especially true east of I-65, because clouds will be moving into our western communities and limit radiational cooling and frost development.
Bottom line: if you have started planting, you need to protect your garden because it may damage sensitive vegetation. Also, keep in mind, temperatures are remaining chilly for some time. Additional frosty nights and mornings are expected next week as well.