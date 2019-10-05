We are about to get our first dose of beneficial and widespread rain in 40 days! On August 26th, we picked up 1.05'' at Muhammad Ali International Airport. Since then we have only seen 0.04''. This has lead to moderate to severe drought across Kentuckiana.
Thankfully (and finally) a cold front will make its way toward Kentuckiana and bring a healthy round of rain. This will really help our drought conditions and fire risk. The cold front will sweep through on Sunday and there is a secondary upper wave that will ride along the front.
Clouds will start to increase this evening. This should make for a nice sunset this evening and also keep us warmer overnight/ tomorrow morning with lows in the mid to low 60s. I start to introduce small rain chances overnight, but it will be very spotty and light to start.
It will be showery, but there will still be some dry time for a portion of the day on Sunday.
Rain chances will be increasing through the day tomorrow. Widespread rain is most likely from late Sunday evening into Monday morning.
Look at this image of Advancetrak! It hasn't looked that promising in ages! While there could be some ponding on the roads, our dry ground and streams will welcome this rain.
Rain will shut off through the morning into early afternoon from the NW to the SE.
And by Monday afternoon, most of the area will be dry with decreasing clouds by Monday evening. It will get chilly Monday night/Tuesday. Prepare for the coolest air we have felt since mid-May!
Rain amounts look to be higher along and south of the river while there will be lower totals to the NW and in southern IN. Areas along and north of the river will see around 0.50-.75''. Along and south of the river, there is a better chance to pick up over 1' of rain, with the highest amounts being in our SE communities. Notice some areas could even pick up 2'' of rain, but also notice that not everyone will be treated the same with this event. Hannah Strong will have the latest information this evening!