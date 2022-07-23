Temperatures this weekend are once again climbing well above average and further hurting and worsening our drought across the area. High temperatures close to 100 for today and Sunday are expected, and needless to say we need the rain.
We got a little last week for a brief day or two and that did help out a little in terms of our drought. You can tell there isn't much of a difference though from our drought conditions from last week (top) to this week (bottom).
Luckily enough we finally have beneficial rainfall on the way for next week. In order to really help combat a drought, we don't need just one day with a lot of heavy rainfall; we instead need multiple days of rainfall coming down. That is what is to come.
Heading into Monday, a front that is approaching our area from the Northwest will stop and stall over our area, hence the name Stationary front. This stationary front is expected to hang around and continue to bring in rounds of much needed rainfall, not only for a day, but for multiple days.
Rain totals depend on model guidance right now since the end of the week is still a bit of a ways away, but the general consensus is by Friday, most of the area could see 1.5"-3.0" across the board. So, even though we have to get through the heat first, it looks like it may pay off this next week.