Spring is only 12 days away and temperatures are on the rise in Kentuckiana! We will be in the 60s by tomorrow! If you love the warmer weather - you are not alone!
Check out these giraffes prancing around outside for the first time this year! They live at The Brookfield Zoo in Chicago and this was the first time in their outdoor habitat for 2020. Temperatures were in the high 40s this week and it gave the giraffes a little extra spring in their step.
Brookfield Zoo's giraffes took a spin in their outdoor habitat today for the 1st time this year! #DYK: When a giraffe walks, both legs on each side move together. When they gallop, their front legs splay out in unison & the back legs come forward in between them. #BrookfieldZoo pic.twitter.com/I3SJPJRI1l— Brookfield Zoo (@brookfield_zoo) March 6, 2020
This frolic has actually become an annual event at the zoo and is a sign of spring and warmer weather to come!