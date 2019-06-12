Intense storms swept through central Texas on Sunday, June 9. They downed trees and left some residents without power. That's the bad news, now let's move on the good. Ryan Bilawsky was able to capture a spectacular lightning display. This video was shot near Austin, and it's mesmerizing...
Lightning is a giant spark of electricity in the atmosphere or between the atmosphere and the ground. In the initial stages of development, air acts as an insulator between the positive and negative charges in the cloud and between the cloud and the ground; however, when the differences in charges becomes too great, this insulating capacity of the air breaks down and there is a rapid discharge of electricity that we know as lightning.