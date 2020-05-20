Michigan's Governor has declared a state emergency for Midland County after days of heavy rain and major flooding causing both the Edenville and Sanford dams to fail on Tuesday. Watch the moment the Edenville collapsed below and other videos of the area follow both dam failures.
A viewer caught the moment when the Edenville Dam collapsed.Video courtesy of Kayla Danielle pic.twitter.com/NYBnXJd2eq— WNEM TV5 (@WNEMTV5news) May 19, 2020
Before and after comparison of a dam failure in Michigan. (Edenville Dam on Wixom Lake). After image: Facebook from video by Ryan Kaleto. Before image: Google Earth. pic.twitter.com/I5MAo7sIAO— Chris Dolce (@chrisdolcewx) May 19, 2020
According to the National Weather Service the Sanford Dam has failed. This is video from Sanford, Michigan. pic.twitter.com/wg9H178MQZ— Mid-Michigan NOW (@midmichigannow) May 20, 2020
Officials of Midland say they are expecting historic flooding and residents had to evacuate immediately and head for higher ground. No deaths or injuries have been reported.
Thankfully, there will is drier weather in the forecast in the Midland area. However, The National Weather Service has flood warnings in effect until late Friday.