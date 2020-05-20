Michigan's Governor has declared a state emergency for Midland County after days of heavy rain and major flooding causing both the Edenville and Sanford dams to fail on Tuesday. Watch the moment the Edenville collapsed below and other videos of the area follow both dam failures. 

Officials of Midland say they are expecting historic flooding and residents had to evacuate immediately and head for higher ground. No deaths or injuries have been reported.

Thankfully, there will is drier weather in the forecast in the Midland area. However, The National Weather Service has flood warnings in effect until late Friday. 