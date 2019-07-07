Severe weather slammed the east coast yesterday with storms, heavy rain, a few tornadoes and plenty of lightning. Check out this scary video of lightning striking a boat at a Yacht Club near Boston, MA.
ICYMI - This #lightning strike ⚡️ hit a boat at the Columbia Yacht Club in Boston, Massachusetts Saturday! Thankfully no one was on board! #MAwxVideo Credit: Harry Minucci pic.twitter.com/YWDZbyNPFM— WeatherNation (@WeatherNation) July 7, 2019
Lightning is so powerful and dangerous. This video is a clear reminder for why we must seek shelter during a storm. Thankfully, no one was on this boat when lightning stuck.
Lightning makes every single thunderstorm a potential killer, whether the storm produces one single bolt or ten thousand bolts. Have a lightning safety plan. Check weather forecasts daily. Cancel or postpone outdoor activities if thunderstorms develop.
Safety and Stats
Lightning typically receives less attention than other storm-related killers because it does not result in mass destruction or mass casualties like tornadoes, floods, or hurricanes often do. But consider these lightning statistics:
- About 25 million cloud-to-ground lightning strikes occur in the United States each year.
- Over the last 30 years, the U.S. has averaged 51 lightning fatalities per year.
- Only about 10% of people struck by lightning are actually killed. The other 90% must cope with varying degrees of discomfort and disability, sometimes for the rest of their lives.
- Typically, the vast majority of lightning victims each year are male (in 261 instances from 2006-2013, 81% of lightning fatalities were male and 19% were female).
How do Indiana, Kentucky, and Ohio compare to the rest of the nation in terms of lightning activity and lightning fatalities? In a typical year, the central Ohio Valley sees some of the most frequent lightning activity across the United States. Check out the images and table below for further insight (note: "CG" stands for cloud-to-ground).
Lightning Safety Guidelines
Lightning is one of the most erratic and unpredictable characteristics of a thunderstorm. Because of this, no one can guarantee an individual or group absolute protection from lightning. However, knowing and following proven lightning safety guidelines can greatly reduce the risk of injury or death.
Most lightning victims are not struck during the worst of a thunderstorm but rather before or after the storm reaches its greatest intensity. This is because many people are unaware that lightning can strike as far as 25 miles away from its parent thunderstorm, much farther out from the area of rainfall within the storm!
Therefore, if you can hear thunder, you are within striking distance. Seek safe shelter immediately. Remember: WHEN THUNDER ROARS, GO INDOORS...and stay there until 30 minutes after the last clap of thunder. Do not wait for the rain to start before you decide to seek shelter, and do not leave shelter just because the rain has ended.
The best way to protect yourself and your family from the dangers of thunderstorms is to be prepared. If you have outdoor plans, be sure to familiarize yourself with the latest weather forecast before heading out. Upon arriving on-site, determine where you will seek shelter in the event of a thunderstorm and how long it would take to reach that shelter.
During your outdoor activities, keep an eye to the sky for developing thunderstorms. If thunder is heard, if lightning is seen, or even if thunderclouds are developing, get to your place of shelter without delay!