Earth has a new mini-moon; a rocket from the 60s!
In September astronomers in Hawaii looking for near-Earth asteroids discovered 2020 SO. As they analyzed its motion and where it came from, they realized it could have originated from Earth in the 1960s. They also decided this was not a normal asteroid; it was likely lower density than a rocky object. So they checked that time frame with NASA missions and realized this object could be the from the 1966 Surveyor 2 mission. The most likely solution would be the Centaur upper stage rocket booster from this mission to the moon. According to NASA, "Surveyor 2 was supposed to make a soft landing on the Moon, but a thruster failed to ignite, putting the spacecraft into a spin. The lander crashed on the Moon." This mission was meant to survey the moon before the Apollo missions planned to land on the moon.
Now that they suspected this might be an object from the Surveyor 2 mission, the astronomers used different imaging to try to figure out what 2020 SO was made of. They compared it to the stainless steel used to make the Centaur rocket booster, but it wasn't a perfect match. Since this (potential) rocket booster had been in space, exposed to such a harsh environment for more than 50 years, the team needed to compare 2020 SO to another piece of stainless steel that's been in space for a while instead of comparing it to a perfect sample here on Earth.
The problem was these Centaur rocket boosters left in space move incredibly fast, so they are hard to get a good read on. But on December 1st, the observatory in Hawaii got a good look at another Centaur rocket launched in the early 1970s and were able to compare those images to the images they had of 2020 SO. At that point they were ready to declare 2020 SO as the Centaur rocket booster from the Surveyor 2 mission in 1966. Clearly a lot of work had to be put into figuring out what this object was, and it became a huge team collaboration. Vishnu Reddy, the leader of the team doing analysis of the images collected in Maunakea, Hawaii, said, "We were finally able to solve this mystery because of the great work of Pan-STARRS, Paul Chodas and the team at CNEOS, LBT, IRTF, and the observations around the world."
Why is it called a "mini-moon"?
The Centaur rocket booster "officially" entered Earth's orbit on November 8, 2020. It's closest approach to our planet was on December 1 when the astronomers were able to definitively say it was the booster. 2020 SO is expected to make two laps around our planet before leaving orbit in March 2021, when it is expected to escape Earth's gravitational field and goes back into a new orbit around the Sun. As it is orbiting our planet, it's technically a moon! But a rocket booster is obviously an incredibly small object compared to our main Moon, hence the additional "mini" prefix. This is not our first "mini-moon," nor is this is the first time an old piece of machinery has been mistaken for an asteroid. Astronomers will continue to monitor 2020 SO over the next several months to learn all they can about where it has been in the last 50 years.