NASA's SOFIA discovered water on a sunlit surface of the moon, according to a NASA press release on Monday. We've known of the existence of water on the moon, but only as ice in shadowy, cold areas. This discovery suggests water may be spread across the lunar surface, not just confined to those less-hospitable areas. As President Trump pushes for a manned base on the moon, this discovery holds exciting possibilities!
WHO IS SOFIA?
SOFIA is actually a what; it stands for Stratospheric Observatory for Infrared Astronomy and is a modified Boeing 747SP jetliner. This tricked-out plane flies as high as 45,000 feet, which allows it to look past 99% of the water vapor in our atmosphere. That allows the huge telescope (106-inch diameter) onboard the "world's largest flying observatory" to get a much clearer view into the depths of space. NASA explains, "using its Faint Object infraRed CAmera for the SOFIA Telescope (FORCAST), SOFIA was able to pick up the specific wavelength unique to water molecules, at 6.1 microns, and discovered a relatively surprising concentration in sunny Clavius Crater." SOFIA is a joint project between NASA and the German Aerospace Center.
Image Credit: NASA
TIMELINE of water on the moon
When the first astronauts who went to the moon reported back to Earth, they thought the moon was completely dry. Over the last 20 years, NASA has sent unmanned missions (orbiters and impacters) to study the surface of the moon and what materials might be present. Those instruments have found ice in shadowy craters at the moon's poles. Using ground-based telescopes and satellites in space, NASA has also found the presence of "hydration" in more sunny regions on the moon. Until now, though, they didn't know in what form that hydration was: H2O (water) or OH (hydroxyl). Finding water already in the form of water on the moon would be significantly more encouraging for sustaining life than finding hydroxyl.
What did SOFIA find?
SOFIA found water molecules in the Clavius Crater, which is visible from Earth!
That crater is in the moon's southern hemisphere and is one of those places scientists previously detected "hydration". Now with closer study, that has proved to be part of water molecules. NASA says, "data from this location reveal water in concentrations of 100 to 412 parts per million – roughly equivalent to a 12-ounce bottle of water – trapped in a cubic meter of soil spread across the lunar surface."
What does this mean?
This discovery leads to more questions. Since the moon doesn't have a thick atmosphere to trap the water at the surface, what is keeping the water where it is? Is there a source of water on the moon? Was the moon impacted by a comet or meteor that deposited this water? There's also the possibility this is created by a few different chemical reactions between hydrogen from the sun, oxygen in the soil on the moon, and incoming radiation.
SOFIA will make additional flights to look for more water in sunny areas on the moon. You can watch this video from NASA to learn more about today's discovery!