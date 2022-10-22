While you are enjoying the beautiful fall foliage around our area, NASA wants your help with their Trees Challenge. Specifically they want you to help them estimate the number and size of trees in your area.
The GLOBE Observer program is sponsored by NASA and shared this about why this project is so important:
Trees and climate are intricately linked. Trees cool and moisten our air, fill it with oxygen, store carbon, create shade and habitats for other creatures, anchor the soil and slow the movement of water, and provide food, fuel, and building materials for human activities. Forests are considered one of the world’s largest banks for the carbon emitted into the atmosphere through natural processes and human activities, since trees store carbon as they grow. Carbon calculations help scientists forecast climate change. Tracking how trees are changing over time – both in height and in the number of trees that make up an area – is also a good indicator of an ecosystem’s health in a changing climate. Both tree height and trunk circumference can also help to measure biomass, the total mass of living material above ground in a particular area.
Using the GLOBE Observer app to submit your report, you will measure the height and circumference of trees around you. Then scientists working on this project will compare all the information submitted with the data they get about tree height and spatial density from the Ice, Cloud, and Land Elevation Satellite-2 (ICESat-2) and the Global Ecosystems Dynamics Investigation (GEDI) instrument on the International Space Station. You can submit reports in the app through November 11; click the link in in the paragraph above for more instructions about how to participate.
(Banner Image Credit: NASA Globe Observer)