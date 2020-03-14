NASA needs your help in the "Exploring Hell: Avoiding Obstacles on a Clockwork Rover" program. They want your help designing an obstacle avoidance sensor that would be used by a rover on Venus. The first place prize is $15,000, but the challenge begins by saying, "Imagine a world hot enough to turn lead into a puddle, where the atmospheric pressure can crush a nuclear-powered submarine. Now imagine sending a rover to explore that world."
The illustration above (image credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech) shows the concept of a possible wind powered probe. Roughly a dozen probes have reached the surface of Venus in the past, but the longest one has survived afterward was just a few hours. Here's what we know (and what your sensor will have to survive):
- Surface temperature: in excess of 450°C (more than 840ºF)
- Surface pressure: 92 times that of Earth
- Wind speeds: 0.3 – 1.3 meters per second
- Due to the extreme pressure, this low wind speed feels almost like gale-force winds here on Earth
- Length of Venusian day: 116 Earth days
Here's the problem: current electronic obstacle sensing systems will fail at roughly 125ºC (just above 250ºF). The rover will be powered by wind, so the sensor designed for this competition cannot use traditional electronic systems. Click here to read more about the challenge, but hurry! Submissions are only being accepted through May 29th.