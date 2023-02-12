NASA's Astronomy Picture of the Day today has a little more of a meteorological aspect to it. The picture below is kind of funky looking right? The question is, what kind of clouds are in this picture. Here's a hint..these usually appear in an atmosphere ready for storm development and can be a tell tell sign of hail. A lot of people call these popcorn clouds or bubbles.
Image Credit & Copyright: Jorn Olsen Photography
Explanation: When do cloud bottoms appear like bubbles? Normally, cloud bottoms are flat. This is because moist warm air that rises and cools will condense into water droplets at a specific temperature, which usually corresponds to a very specific height. As water droplets grow, an opaque cloud forms. Under some conditions, however, cloud pockets can develop that contain large droplets of water or ice that fall into clear air as they evaporate. Such pockets may occur in turbulent air near a thunderstorm. Resulting mammatus clouds can appear especially dramatic if sunlit from the side. The mammatus clouds pictured here were photographed over Hastings, Nebraska during 2004 June.