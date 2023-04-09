Explanation: Where is the center of the Egg Nebula? Emerging from a cosmic egg, the star in the center of the Egg Nebula is casting away shells of gas and dust as it slowly transforms itself into a white dwarf star. The Egg Nebula is a rapidly evolving pre- planetary nebula spanning about one light year. It lies some 3,000 light-years away toward the northern constellation Cygnus. Thick dust blocks the center star from view, while the dust shells farther out reflect light from this star. Light vibrating in the plane defined by each dust grain, the central star, and the observer is preferentially reflected, causing an effect known as polarization. Measuring the orientation of the polarized light for the Egg Nebula gives clues to location of the hidden source. Taken by Hubble's Advanced Camera for Surveys in 2002, this image is rendered in artifical "Easter-Egg" colors coded to highlight the orientation of polarization.
NASA"S Eggcelent Astronomy Picture Of The Day
- Bryce Jones
-
- Updated
- Comments
Bryce Jones
Meteorologist
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Most Popular
Articles
- University of Louisville cheerleaders win 9th straight national championship
- University of Louisville investigating after student allegedly committed acts of animal cruelty
- CRAWFORD | Louisville's Hailey Van Lith will enter the transfer portal
- 13-year-old Kentucky boy drowns in Gulf of Mexico while visiting Destin, Florida
- 'God's got us' | Soon-to-be married couple minutes away from home when tree split house in half
- Elizabethtown Police looking for missing 13-year-old girl
- Owner of Louisville pool company facing fraud, theft charges after dozens of families claim thousands in losses
- LouisvilleCon hosts hundreds of sci-fi, comic fans on Saturday
- LMPD says missing 10-year-old girl was found and returned home safely
- Police say Vine Grove man arrested, charged with murder after 3 bodies found in home