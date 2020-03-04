NWS survey teams on Tuesday across Davidson, Wilson, and Smith Counties and found the following:
- John C Tune area: EF-2 (130 mph)
- Germantown/North Nashville: EF-2 (125 mph)
- East Nashville/Five Points: EF-3 (136-140 mph)
- Donelson: EF-3 (160-165 mph)
- Mt. Juliet: EF-3 (155-160 mph)
- Lebanon in Smith County: EF-1
This is NOT a tornado count. The NWS in Tennessee will work internally to determine if they can connect damage paths from Tuesday's surveys. It is clear, however, that an EF-3 tornado impacted the Nashville Metro area early Tuesday morning. Storm surveys are continuing on Wednesday with teams working in Davidson and Wilson Counties. NWS Nashville still needs to survey damage in Putnam County. This survey will begin once it becomes safe to do so. Information is being released as soon as specific locations are surveyed, but it will take considerable time to cover all locations and make final conclusions. Results may be adjusted over the coming days. Details and maps will be released as soon as possible.
We’ve received a TON of questions on how does this March 3, 2020 Tornado compare to the April 16, 1998 and March 14, 1933 Downtown Nashville Tornadoes? March 3, 2020 Nashville Tornado had a path near but not quite exactly like the tornadoes of April 16, 1998 & March 14, 1933.
However, all 3 tornadoes struck the 5 Points area of East Nashville. The 1998 and 1933 tornadoes occurred during the afternoon, while the 2020 tornado occurred in the middle of the night. Shoutout to @shamnadoes for this early morning map work.
TORNADO MYTHS VS FACTS
Myth: "I live in a big city, a tornado wouldn't hit a big city."
Tornadoes have hit several large cities, including Dallas, Oklahoma City, Wichita Falls, St. Louis, Miami, and Salt Lake City. In fact, an urban tornado will have a lot more debris to toss around than a rural twister.
Myth: "My city doesn't get tornadoes because it is protected by a river."
MYTH: Many tornadoes have crossed rivers and even gone on to cause widespread damage to riverside cities. For example, the Nachez, Mississippi tornado of 1840 tracked directly down the Mississippi River, killing hundreds, mostly on the water. Others have crossed large rivers without losing speed (they momentarily became water spouts) and devastated cities that folklore had thought immune to tornadoes. An example was the Waco, TX tornado of 1953 that crossed the Brazos River, or the Great St. Louis Cyclone of 1896 that jumped the Mississippi River.