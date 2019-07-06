You don't see this every day! The National Hurricane Center has issued an outlook for a low pressure center impacting us right now. Below is the text from their 2 PM Advisory Saturday:
1. A trough of low pressure over western Kentucky, Tennessee and northern Mississippi is forecast to move over the northeastern Gulf of Mexico where a low pressure area could form early next week. Some gradual development of the system is then possible as it drifts westward over the northern Gulf of Mexico through midweek. * Formation chance through 48 hours...low...near 0 percent. * Formation chance through 5 days...low...20 percent.
Right now the low pressure is southwest of us. As it moves farther south it can cause a low pressure center to form in the Gulf of Mexico creating a tropical disturbance, but at this point that's a pretty small chance. All of that movement would take several days, so if all of that comes together, it would be the middle of next week before something developed.
If something tropical does come from this, we will let you know here on the WDRB Weather blog. It is a very small chance, though. The National Hurricane Center advises only a 20% chance of development in the next 5 days.