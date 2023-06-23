This week is National Lightning Safety Awareness week, a time to learn more about lightning so you can stay safe when it threatens. The National Lightning Safety Council has put the spotlight on a different topic each day this week around lightning safety and will finish up Saturday with how to protect your home from lightning.
According to the NLSC, National Lightning Safety Week was started in 2001, "to call attention to this underrated killer. Since then, U.S. lightning fatalities have dropped from about 55 per year to less than 30. This reduction in fatalities is largely due to greater awareness of the lightning danger, and people seeking safety when thunderstorms threaten."
So far in 2023 there have been five lightning deaths in the United States. Two of those happened in Texas, two more in Florida, and one in Pennsylvania. All five were male with the youngest being only six years old and the oldest 48. The last time lightning killed someone in Indiana was July 2020, and in Kentucky it was just last summer.
The easiest thing to remember is "when thunder roars, go indoors" meaning anytime you hear thunder, you are close enough to the storm for lightning to be a threat. Head inside until the storm passes. If you want more resources about lightning safety, click here to go to the National Lightning Safety Council's website.