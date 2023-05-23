The National Weather Service is currently getting ready to and actively planning on changing the way we receive certain advisories, watches, and warnings.
Here's a little bit of quick info on the project from the NWS:
"For decades, the NWS has used the Watch, Warning, and Advisory (WWA) system to alert users of forecasted hazards. In many ways, the WWA system has been highly effective in protecting life and property. With that said, as we have collected feedback during the course of this project, we have learned that some users find the WWA terms confusing. Also, users are sometimes confused about how to interpret and distinguish among the large number of individual WWA “products” (e.g., Wind Advisory, Flood Watch, Winter Storm Warning). To address these issues, Haz Simp has embarked on two main paths:
Repair - Adjustments to the Current System
We’ve defined “Repair” as relatively minor changes within the confines of our current system. This is basically the low hanging fruit and answers a continued call by our public, partners, and forecasters to:
Consolidate: Reduce the number of WWA products
Reformat: Simplify the WWA product text
Revamp - Exploring an Entirely New System
We’ve defined “Revamp” as the exploration of a significant change to the current system - it would likely require major adjustments to NWS policy, messaging paradigm, and/or software. As part of this, the Haz Simp team has conducted a variety of social science studies to investigate the understanding of current WWA terms, the performance of entirely new terms, and impacts of a major change to our system. In March 2021, NWS announced that it will remove the “Advisory” headline from its “Watch,Warning, and Advisory” (WWA) system in favor of plain language headlines."
So, the biggest thing to take from this is that the NWS is considering changing and moving away from the "Advisory" term from it's WWA system, and instead, replacing it with plain language headlines.
Hopefully, most of you already know the difference between a Watch and a Warning. That can be confusing enough to know what each term means if you're not in the field of meteorology. The NWS has come to this decision based off of multiple case studies. Here are a few of them for example...
2018 Generalizable Public Survey
Purpose:
"NWS sponsored a series of public surveys, each focusing on a different hazard. The surveys used representative samples so the results are generalizable to the broader population. The surveys tested public understanding of the current WWA terms and public response to four different prototypes as alternatives to the WWA system.
Key Findings:
Watch and Warning were confused periodically. Advisory was least understood and often confused with Watch as well. In general, Warning was the most well understood term.
The term “Notice” performed well at the Watch level; in other words, people were more likely to monitor the situation and prepare when hearing a “Notice”.
Similarly, the terms “Orange Warning” and “Red Warning” performed well at the Advisory and Warning levels.
At the Emergency level, the term “Emergency” performed best at promoting the strongest action.
Image courtesy of NWS
2017 Institutionalization Survey
Purpose:
NWS sponsored a survey of organizations from 32 different sectors to determine the degree to which the WWA system was embedded or “institutionalized” in their decision-making, laws, policies, operating procedures, bylaws, or other activities or processes.
Image courtesy of NWS
Key Findings:
“Warning” was most embedded and “Advisory” the least
The WWA system was more embedded in policy than statute
Most respondents could adjust to a WWA system change within a year
It is case studies like these that the NWS puts out that helps them come up with new and hopefully better ways to do things when it comes to getting the public to fully understand watches, warnings, and advisories.
Here's more from the NWS on the revamp progress with this project...
Revamp Progress
A Haz Simp Revamp decision has been made!
The NWS will remove the “Advisory” headline from its “Watch, Warning, and Advisory” (WWA) system in favor of plain language headlines. Additionally, the “Special Weather Statement” headline will also be removed and transitioned to plain language. Exceptions to this will include Center Weather Advisory, space weather advisories, and tropical cyclone advisories which are used to contain descriptive information only. Also, Small Craft Advisory will transition to Warning rather than plain language and options for Tsunami Advisory are still being considered. The current “Watch” and “Warning” headlines, as well as our criteria for issuing them, will remain unchanged. To provide time for public outreach, partner adjustments, and NWS policy and software development, this change will not occur before 2025.
Social science research confirmed widespread misunderstanding around the “Advisory” term. In response, the move to plain language headlines is intended to more clearly describe the hazard without losing emphasis. To prepare for this change, the NWS is now accepting feedback on display options for the plain language headlines on the national map and local forecast pages (Public Information Statement). If you'd like to share your thoughts, please complete the following survey: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/HazSimp23."
What Will Change?
Current System
NWS currently uses three primary headline terms - "Watch", "Warning" and "Advisory" - to alert the public and partners of hazardous events.
"Watch" means a life- and/or property-threatening event is possible - but not yet certain
"Warning" means a life- and/or property-threatening event is happening or about to happen
"Advisory" means an event less serious that a Warning is happening or about to happen
In addition to "Watch", "Warning" and "Advisory", NWS also uses "Special Weather Statement (SPS)" to provide information on events that are less serious (or of shorter duration) than an Advisory.
Future Changes
Image courtesy of NWS
"The following graphic describes the future changes. Watch and Warning will remain as they currently are. A Watch means you should prepare for a dangerous weather or water event (e.g. grocery shopping, emergency supply kit) and a Warning means you should take action to prevent or avoid a dangerous event (e.g. take shelter, don’t drive).
The current “Advisories” and “Special Weather Statements” will be removed and transitioned to plain language headlines for weather or water events that do not rise to the level of a Warning. In this type of situation you should exercise caution and take some protective measure (e.g. drive slowly, dress warmly, drink extra water)."
What is a plain language headline?
"You may be wondering what the plain language headlines will look like. On the right, you'll see an example of what a Winter Weather Advisory would look like in today's alerting system. Directly below that is an example of what this Advisory will look like as a plain language headline in the future alerting system. These headlines will be lead by a simple hazard name in all caps, then followed by a brief description of the hazard and/or impacts. "
Image courtesy of NWS
Image courtesy of NWS
If the NWS decides that this is the direction that they want to go, then this will be implemented no earlier than the start of the calendar year in 2025.