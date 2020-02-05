February 5 is National Weatherperson's Day! I may be slightly biased (being a meteorologist and all) in recognizing this holiday, but I thought it would be a good time to talk about meteorologists, what all we do, and our history! Sometimes it's easy to take weather information for granted. All we have to do is turn on our TVs, or even an app, to get the forecast. However, behind that forecast, there are dedicated meteorologist working around the clock to help you plan your day, and issuing warnings to help keep you safe.
National Weatherperson Day commemorates the birth of John Jeffries in 1745. Jeffries was one of America's first weather observers, began taking daily weather observations in Boston in 1774 and he took the first balloon observation in 1784. This is a day to recognize the men and women who collectively provide Americans with the best weather, water, and climate forecasts and warning services of any nation.
National Weather Service
The people at your local National Weather Service (NWS) forecast office gather the raw weather data, analyze the data, and study numerical computer models in order to issue the weather and river forecasts and warnings to protect life and property. Specialized marine and aviation forecasts help enhance the Nation’s economy. Spot forecasts help firefighters control wildfires and emergency management officials contain hazardous chemical spills. Extensive climate records help engineers, architects, researchers, insurance companies and utilities.
The primary mission of the NWS is to provide the American public with the best possible warning service to save lives. Recent severe weather statistics show that we continue to improve our capability to warn the public of impending hazardous weather. These more accurate and longer lead time warnings help communities stay safe.
WDRB Weather
Broadcast meteorologists (like the WDRB Weather Team) number one job is to protect you and your property. We study weather conditions and forecasts and provide that information in a variety of mediums (TV, social media, apps, these blogs). We also relay the NWS official watches and warning. We cannot issue our own tornado warnings or winter watches etc., but we can share our own thoughts on a system or storm. Our goal is to be a trusted source all the time, but especially during active or severe weather. If you want to learn more about Marc, Jude, Rick, Hannah or me - check out our bios on the WDRB website!
Some Fun Facts & Misconceptions about TV Meteorologists:
-We are not reading a forecast someone else prepared. That might have been true 30-40 years ago, but today nearly every TV weather person has a meteorology or atmospheric science degree and is presenting their own forecast. We are also not reading anything in the teleprompter. The teleprompter is replaced with an image of us, so we can see what we are pointing to on the green screen. The entire weathercast you see on air is ad-libbed.
-We are not doing the weather in hopes to be a news anchor. I just saw this portrayed again in a recent and popular show about morning news. For most of us, weather is our passion and we have wanted to be meteorologists since we were kids!
-When we cut in during severe weather, we are not doing it for more screen time, or to ruin your day. Quite the opposite! We are trying to help and warn you of potentially dangerous weather. We have a protocol we have to follow during severe weather. Additionally, our viewing area includes 30+ counties in Indiana and Kentucky. Sometimes the threat is only happening in part of the area. We will treat every county the same - whether it is happening in metro Louisville or not.
-When the forecast is wrong, we are beating ourselves up more than anyone else! We look back and try to figure out what we missed and how to do better next time. It is definitely a field you keep learning in!
-We have heard "it must be nice to be wrong and still get paid" many times before!