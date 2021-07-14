Tonight will be one of the best ISS flyovers we see around here, and it looks like the weather will cooperate!
The space station will become visible at 10:17 tonight 10 degrees above the horizon in the southwestern sky. During the seven minutes the ISS is visible, it will climb to a maximum height 86 degrees above the horizon and disappear from our view about 10 degrees above the horizon in the northeastern sky. That's a big deal because the horizon is zero degrees, and 90 degrees would be directly above your head. So the space station will start near the horizon and fly to almost the highest point in the sky before returning back to the horizon. That should make it pretty easy to spot as it crosses our night sky.
Here's the great news: the weather should be great for this sighting! While there will be a few clouds in the sky, we should be partly cloud or mostly sunny tonight. That means there won't be anything in the sky to get in the way of this great opportunity to see the International Space Station fly across our area.