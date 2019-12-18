If you haven't read Katie's blog from earlier today, click here to check it out. She explains the incredible warmth headed our way. It's kind of strange to talk about temperatures in the 60s the week of Christmas, but here we are. In fact, it's more than just "kind of strange." It's near record-breaking!
In 1893 Louisville recorded a high temperature on Christmas of 68º. The average high temperature on Christmas day is 44º - that's what the high temperature should be. Instead we are headed toward a high temperature next week about 15º-20º too warm. Looking all the way back to 1945 (as far back as the Midwest Regional Climate Center data goes), Louisville has only recorded a high temperature in the 60s on Christmas day three times! In fact in those 73 years, only one time has Louisville recorded a temperature above 60º on Christmas Day. The other end of that specturm is -7º. That is the coldest temperature recorded in Louisville on Christmas Day, 1983.