The weekly update to the United States Drought Monitor was issued yesterday and abnormally dry conditions continue for a good chunk of Southern Indiana. There's even a pocket of moderate drought just to the north of our area. Here's the latest info from the U.S. Department of Agriculture...
"Despite scattered showers, mainly in the Great Lakes region, some areas continued to experience an expansion of short-term dryness (D0) and moderate drought (D1). September 1-29 rainfall totaled just 0.12 inch (4% of normal) in Indianapolis, Indiana, and 0.90 inch (30%) in Saint Louis, Missouri. However, many farmers welcomed the open weather during harvest season. For example, the nation’s soybean harvest was 20% complete by September 27, compared to the 5-year average of 15%."
Unfortunately, it doesn't look like we have a good soaking in store for us anytime soon. A cold front will bring some showers on Sunday, however, the dry atmosphere will absorb much of the rain. For that reason, anything that falls on Sunday is going to be very light in nature. This is the best and only chance for rain we have over the next week.
How much can we expect? Numbers have come down in recent runs of the computer models so I would anticipate a quarter inch or less. That's certainly not enough to slow to fix the drought issues. It's also worth mentioning that Lawrence county is under a burn ban so everyone needs to be extra careful with an open flame. Marc and I will be on WDRB tonight timing it out so you can finalize those weekend plans.