NASA announced two new missions to Venus, our nearest neighbor. We haven't studied Venus in this level of depth in more than 40 years, so these missions represent an opportunity to learn a lot of new information about the planet. Venus has many characteristics that are similar to Earth, but has become incredibly hot. These missions will try to gain an understanding of what happened to cause that level of heat and the runaway greenhouse effect in the atmosphere. The difficulty is that any crafts or instruments have to be able to withstand those high temperatures and atmospheric pressure.
The two planned missions are DAVINCI+ and VERISTAS. DAVINCI+ stands for Deep Atmosphere Venus Investigation of Noble gases, Chemistry, and Imaging and VERITAS stands for Venus Emissivity, Radio Science, InSAR, Topography, and Spectroscopy.
DAVINCI+ will measure the atmosphere to understand how it formed and has evolved. This mission will also try to decipher if Venus ever had an ocean. DAVINCI+ will send back images of a unique surface feature that might be like Earth's continents. That would suggest Venus has plate tectonics like Earth does.
VERITAS will also look at the geology of Venus to map the topography and determine whether or not plate tectonics and volcanoes are still active on the planet. The goal of this mission is to understand the planet's geologic history and get a better understanding of why it developed so differently than Earth from that perspective.
These missions are expected to launch around 2028-2030, and you can click here to read more from NASA about the planned experiments.