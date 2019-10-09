Thanks to the latest discovery from Carnegie Science, we now know that Saturn has 20 more moons, bringing the satellite count to 82! That surpasses Jupiter by 3 moons, which has 79.

Of the 20 moons, 17 have retrograde orbits. This means their movement is opposite of the planet's rotation around its axis. According to a news release about the discovery, these moons take three Earth years to fully orbit Saturn. 

The other three have prograde orbits so they move in the same direction as the gas giant. Scientists discovered the new moons using the Subaru telescope atop Mauna Kea in Hawaii.

Here's another interesting fact, the moons only have a width of 3 miles. Given their small size and grouping, it's likely they are the remnants of a larger moon that orbited Saturn and was destroyed.