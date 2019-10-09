Thanks to the latest discovery from Carnegie Science, we now know that Saturn has 20 more moons, bringing the satellite count to 82! That surpasses Jupiter by 3 moons, which has 79.
Of the 20 moons, 17 have retrograde orbits. This means their movement is opposite of the planet's rotation around its axis. According to a news release about the discovery, these moons take three Earth years to fully orbit Saturn.
Here's another interesting fact, the moons only have a width of 3 miles. Given their small size and grouping, it's likely they are the remnants of a larger moon that orbited Saturn and was destroyed.