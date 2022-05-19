The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of
Southern and Central Indiana
Central and Northern Kentucky
Southwest Ohio
* Effective this Thursday night and Friday morning from 800 PM
until 200 AM EDT.
* Primary threats include...
Scattered large hail likely with isolated very large hail events
to 2 inches in diameter possible
Scattered damaging wind gusts to 70 mph possible
A tornado or two possible
SUMMARY...Severe storms including some supercells can be expected
near a warm front across Kentucky, while additional storms move into
Indiana/southwest Ohio this evening.
The severe thunderstorm watch area is approximately along and 70
statute miles north and south of a line from 50 miles southwest of
Bloomington IN to 55 miles southeast of Cincinnati OH. For a
complete depiction of the watch see the associated watch outline
update (WOUS64 KWNS WOU9).
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
REMEMBER...A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means conditions are
favorable for severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area.
Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening
weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible
warnings. Severe thunderstorms can and occasionally do produce
tornadoes.