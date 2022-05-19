The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a

   * Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of 
     Southern and Central Indiana
     Central and Northern Kentucky
     Southwest Ohio

   * Effective this Thursday night and Friday morning from 800 PM
     until 200 AM EDT.

   * Primary threats include...
     Scattered large hail likely with isolated very large hail events
       to 2 inches in diameter possible
     Scattered damaging wind gusts to 70 mph possible
     A tornado or two possible
1 


   SUMMARY...Severe storms including some supercells can be expected
   near a warm front across Kentucky, while additional storms move into
   Indiana/southwest Ohio this evening.

   The severe thunderstorm watch area is approximately along and 70
   statute miles north and south of a line from 50 miles southwest of
   Bloomington IN to 55 miles southeast of Cincinnati OH. For a
   complete depiction of the watch see the associated watch outline
   update (WOUS64 KWNS WOU9).

   PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

   REMEMBER...A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means conditions are
   favorable for severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area.
   Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening
   weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible
   warnings. Severe thunderstorms can and occasionally do produce
   tornadoes.