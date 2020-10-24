This has been an incredibly active and record breaking Atlantic Hurricane Season and there is still another full month left! The official hurricane season goes through the end of November. Activity does drops off a bit in the last month of the season, but we still have lots of time for tropical activity and we could break more records. Let's check in with the tropics and the two systems we are keeping an eye on right now.
Hurricane Epsilon
Epsilon has made a turn to the northeast and will pick up speed through the weekend and it moves into the north Atlantic. This fast motion is expected to continue through early next week. This cyclone is then expected to merge with a larger extratropical low over the far northern Atlantic by late Monday or Tuesday. That low pressure system will likely produce hazardous conditions over portions of far North Atlantic through the middle of next week.
New Cyclone Forming:
According to the National Hurricane Center, a broad area of low pressure located to the southwest of Grand Cayman Island is gradually becoming better organized with increasing thunderstorm activity. Additionally, conditions are conducive for further development, and a tropical depression is expected to form today or tomorrow while the system drifts toward the north and northwest. The system could move slowly across the southeastern Gulf of Mexico by Tuesday. A NOAA Hurricane Hunter reconnaissance aircraft is scheduled to investigate the disturbance this afternoon.
Could this be Zeta?
If this becomes a tropical storm, it would get the name Zeta. This season is rivaling (and breaking records from) 2005. That is the only other time we had to use the auxiliary list of the Greek Alphabet. That year we got through the name "Zeta" when a storm formed at the end of December. Zeta is the farthest we've made it through this list in recorded tropical history.
Regardless of the intensity of this storm, we will be keeping a close eye on it. There is a chance tropical moisture could move northward toward Kentuckiana late next week. It is still a little too soon for specifics, but we will be updating the forecast in the days to come. Be sure to check back with WDRB News!