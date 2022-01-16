The National Weather Service has issued a NEW Winter Weather Advisory to alert you about impactful snow Monday morning.
A quick shortwave will bring scattered snow showers through our communities in the early hours of Monday morning. Additional accumulation should be one inch or less, but since that snow falls before and during the morning commute, roads could be slick. With fewer people expected to be on the road Monday morning for the MLK holiday, the threat is slightly lower than on a normal Monday morning. Upstream reports are that this system has only dropped a dusting of snow.
Below is the text issued by the National Weather Service with the Advisory:
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EST /7 AM CST/ MONDAY... ...WINTER STORM WARNING IS CANCELLED... * WHAT...LIGHT SNOW AND HAZARDOUS DRIVING CONDITIONS. SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 1 INCH OR LESS. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL AND SOUTH CENTRAL KENTUCKY. * WHEN...UNTIL 8 AM EST /7 AM CST/ MONDAY. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE MORNING COMMUTE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING.