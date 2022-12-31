Rain moves across our area this morning, bringing with it widespread light to moderate rainfall overnight and through part of the day today as well.
This cold front is taking its sweet time moving across our area today, so rain will be lasting through part of New Year's Eve. The good news, is that it won't last all day.
Since the front is moving through during the morning time, the rain will follow that as well. By late morning, the front begins to exit our area, and a final line of showers will be all that's left for our area.
We should dry out by early afternoon, and mid afternoon at the latest for the entire area. Temperatures will briefly fall for the morning behind the front before they creep back up a few more degrees this afternoon.
For your New Year's Eve evening, when obviously most of us have our plans, we are dry. Temperatures won't be too uncomfortable either, especially for this time of year. Expect mis 40s by midnight when we start to roll in 2023.