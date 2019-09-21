Yesterday, there were a few downpours around the area. It was great to see the rain, but many still missed out. Thankfully, there is another shot for rain soon! A cold front out to the NW moves through Kentuckiana early next week and will bring the potential for some showers.
This front will bring the best chance in weeks for widespread rainfall, especially in southern Indiana. The line will be weakening as it moves through the area with less precipitation as it progresses southeast. This is not a guarantee to see rain for everyone in the viewing area. Parts of the area could be left high and dry. Additionally, rainfall totals are not enough to stop the drought, I expect 0.10''-.25'' of rain.
This rain looks to arrive overnight Sunday into early Monday morning. The second half of Monday looks to be dry. This front will also briefly drop our temperatures, giving us some relief from the relentless heat. Scroll through the images of Advancetrak to get an idea about the timing and how the line fizzles as it moves through our region. We will be tracking this system over the next two days and tweaking the forecast as needed. Be sure to join Hannah Strong this evening for the latest information and any updates.