It's true. You might not see the big character balloons in this years Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade! The NYPD will make the final decision Thursday morning as to whether the balloons will fly or not, but it's not as simple as a blanket yes or no answer. All of the images in this post are balloons either new to the parade or newly redesigned, and the image at the top of this page is used with credit to Macy's.
Image Credit: Macy's
The city guidelines say the large character balloons cannot fly if sustained wind speed is faster than 23 mph with gusts over 34 mph. Based on the size, shape, and weight of each individual balloon, though, some have even more restrictions when it comes to wind speed. That means it's possible some of the balloons would be able to fly while others would be ground. There are also options for flight levels. Normally the balloons fly at 55 feet above the ground, but they can be lowered to just 10 feet if winds are too strong that far off the ground.
Image Credit: Macy's
The other part of this dynamic to consider is all the buildings. The buildings will basically act like a wind tunnel funneling all that strong wind into a small area making it even stronger, like pouring water into a funnel.
Image Credit: Macy's
A police supervisor is assigned to each of the 16 large balloons, and anemometers are set throughout the course. Anemometers measure wind speed and direction, then that information is passed to the balloon supervisors who can make decisions about how to best direct the handlers. Macy's also has a meteorologist who helps in the decision-making.
Image Credit: Macy's
This is the 93rd year of the parade; in the previous 92 years, these large character balloons have only been grounded once - in 1971 - because of bad weather. Since then there have actually been two incidents when out-of-control balloons resulted in injuries in 1997 and in 2005. The first character balloon was Felix the Cat which flew in 1927.
Image Credit: Macy's
The balloons are actually being inflated now! According to Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade website, balloon inflation is Wednesday 1 PM - 8 PM. You can watch the parade from 9 AM to Noon in any time zone, but the parade actually takes places 9 AM - Noon Eastern. The forecast from the National Weather Service for that time frame Thursday morning in New York City is wind 20-25 mph with gusts as high as 40 mph. The high end of that range is too strong for the balloons to fly.