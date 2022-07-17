The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced the United States will be joining the Seabed 2030 project aiming to map 100% of Earth's ocean floors by 2030. In a statement announcing the entry, a NOAA spokesperson wrote, "we know less about the ocean floor than we do about the surface of the moon and Mars." The Nippon Foundation-General Bathymetric Chart of the Oceans Seabed 2030 Project (or Seabed 2030 for short) is working to change that, and last month NOAA Administrator Rick Spinrad signed a document committing the United States to aid the effort.
At the time of this announcement in June 2022, 23.4% of the world's oceans have been mapped. There is generally more seabed data near coastlines because there is generally more happening in those spots - from economic interests to military needs - so this project will be especially focused on deep sea data. One way Seabed 2030 is working on this is by collecting all existing bathymetric data and information from recreational and commercial vessels around the world. The National Ocean Service says, "the term 'bathymetry' originally referred to the ocean's depth relative to sea level, although it has come to mean 'submarine topography,' or the depths and shapes of underwater terrain." An example is seen in the image above of San Francisco Bay.
This project is about more than just having completed maps and data sets. "Seabed data is foundational for determining how the ocean works. Beyond navigation, the shape of the ocean floor plays a big role in the movement of ocean debris and pollution on its surfaces and currents. Knowledge about the depths can provide insights into sustainable fisheries management. Ocean acidification is also directly linked to depth; some areas may experience more chemical change and be less able to sustain healthy ecosystems than others."