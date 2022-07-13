The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration unveiled two new supercomputers last week. When you hear us reference "forecast models," these are the instruments running all of those models. A "model" is a complex program of math equations and physics that, when given the current conditions, will put out forecasts for all the variables we show you (rainfall, temperatures, wind) and plenty more. The supercomputers will "provide a significant upgrade to computing capacity, storage space and interconnect speed of the nation’s Weather and Climate Operational Supercomputing System," according to a statement released by NOAA.
These two supercomputers don't just replace old ones, but they also add more speed and capacity. "Coupled with NOAA’s research and development supercomputers in West Virginia, Tennessee, Mississippi and Colorado, which have a combined capacity of 18 petaflops, the supercomputing capacity supporting NOAA’s new operational prediction and research is now 42 petaflops. According to GDIT, Dogwood and Cactus (the two new supercomputers) are currently ranked as the 49th and 50th fastest computers in the world by TOP500."
Keep in mind when supercomputers for weather modeling were first established, they were running fewer models and only focused on weather. Now we run more models and experiments plus more climate modeling. As we learn more about the atmosphere and our world, we naturally want to keep learning more. These new supercomputers allow us to update our current models and run some new things. "The new supercomputers will enable an upgrade to the U.S. Global Forecast System (GFS) this fall and the launch of a new hurricane forecast model called the Hurricane Analysis and Forecast System (HAFS), slated to be in operation for the 2023 hurricane season pending tests and evaluation." NOAA specifically mentions a focus on "higher-resolution models to better capture small-scale features like severe thunderstorms, more realistic model physics to better capture the formation of clouds and precipitation, and a larger number of individual model simulations to better quantify model certainty." The GFS model mentioned in the quote above is the "American" long-range model we show you on TV. You have likely heard us compare it before to the European model.