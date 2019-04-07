Dodging the bullet of Sunday storms gives us a better chance of seeing storms Monday morning. These likely will not be severe, but some could be a little strong for your morning commute so let's break down the timing.
Our window for storms opens between 5 AM and 7 AM. The warm front from this system is what brought the rain in Sunday, but the Monday storms are being pushed through by the cold front (all part of the same system).
The better chance comes after the sun comes up and heats the environment up a little more. As shown here the best area for storm development is south of the Kentucky parkways.
The cold front will sweep from northwest to southeast through our area taking the storms with it by early afternoon.