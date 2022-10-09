I think many of us can agree that the past few weeks in terms of weather in our area have been very nice. Fall conditions and lots of sunshine seems to be all we've experienced the past couple of weeks. While that may be nice and enjoyable, the reality is we do need some rain.
So far in October, we have seen a whopping 0.01" of rain in Louisville. To date for the month, we should be at just over 1" total. When you look further back though, it gets worse in terms of our increasing drought. Since September 1st, we should have received around 4.69" of rain, but this year since that date, we've only seen 2.05". That is well below average.
There's slightly good news, but still not great news in the forecast to help or not help us with our increasing drought in our area.
The slightly good news is that we do have a rain chance this week, but the not great news is that it's not a large one and many won't get much rain anyway. Let's go through it...
By the time we get to Wednesday. temperatures climb back into the low 80s ahead of our next cold front. That cold front arrives likely on Wednesday evening. That, of course, will bring some scattered light to moderate showers with it.
The cold front pushes out almost as quickly as it came in, with most of the rain, if not all of it, out of the area by the time we wake up on Thursday.
While we could use any rain at this point, this rain chance is not one that is going to fix our drought. Rain totals aren't looking to add up to much. Models are in agreement that most totals look to be less than 0.25" of rain and some seeing less than 0.10" of rain.
It doesn't really get much better from there in terms of rain chances. In terms of average over the next week and a half to two weeks, the CPC is still favoring our area and much of the US in the opposite direction. Below average precipitation values are still expected (40-50%) over the next 8-14 days.