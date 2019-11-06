We have had a few days that make it feel more like winter than fall. Today will be a pretty typical November day, but there will be several systems over the next week that will bring unseasonably cold temperatures. For perspective, average high temperatures in early November are in the low 60s with average lows in the low 40s.
However, there will be a series of cold fronts that will knock our temperatures down and keep them WELL below average. This first cold front will roll through tomorrow. Temperatures will fall through the day. To learn more about the forecast (including rain changing to snow) you can visit Hannah Strong's Blog.
Looking ahead for the next 6-10 days, the story is the cold. The Climate Prediction Center has notable signal in the 6-10 day outlook for *colder* than normal temps. From November 11-15th, there is an 80-90% chance for below normal temps across Kentuckiana. Additionally, these numbers look sharply colder than the norm. Remember, average temps are in the low 60s for high temps and low 40s for low temps in Louisville for the beginning of November.
An arctic cold front looks to approach the area early next week and will bring a reinforcing shot of cold air.
This would be in record breaking territory on Tuesday and Wednesday next week with brutal wind chills below 20 degrees.
It makes sense with temperatures falling into the 30s for highs next week the Climate Prediction Center would show colder than normal temperatures. That trend appears to continue into mid-November as well. There is an 80% chance for below normal temperatures for November 13-19th. This doesn't mean 30s will linger for the whole period, but highs will likely be below the daily average on many days. It is also worth noting that this is the bulk average. There will still be some warmer days. For example, this Sunday looks to be briefly mild before the second temp drop. Of course, we will be keeping a pulse on the exact numbers and conditions daily!
These systems ALSO have a potential for wintry precipitation (aka snow showers). Marc and Rick will have more info on timing and any accumulation during the evening news on WDRB.