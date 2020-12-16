This morning, we woke up to widespread showers that included cold rain for our southern communities and a wintry mix that was mainly along and north of I-64. This wintry mix included wet snow, freezing rain and sleet.
If you notice below on the radar loop over the last several hours, widespread precipitation is wrapping up across our area. As temperatures increase above freezing, any precipitation remaining is cold light rain.
This morning, some minor snow and ice accumulations were also reported, generally on elevated surfaces in our northern communities. The higher totals of 1-3'' were to our north in central IN and in SW Ohio. Around 1'' of snow was reported in Lawrence County near Bedford.
Across the rest of the area, that picked up mainly rain, we received about a 0.10-0.30'' of precip.
We will be briefly dry this afternoon, before the chance for additional snow showers returns this evening and tonight. These look to be scattered and light. There is plenty of low level and mid level moisture with cold temperatures aloft. Snow showers will wrap up pretty early on Thursday, but it will remain cloudy and chilly for most of the day.
Any impacts?
There could be some minor accumulations again tonight with a few locations picking up only a dusting or coating of snow. There is a potential for some freezing drizzle though and that could create slick spots on the roads. Be sure to join us on WDRB News this evening and tomorrow morning from 5-9 am for the latest information.