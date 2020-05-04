A complex of storms produced severe weather to our west earlier today.
As those storms approach us, they will try to bring us a chance for rain and storms but it's complicated.
As this complex of storms crosses the country, it is looking for more fuel. It will move toward an area with more favorable storm energy. Tonight that is not us. We have virtually zero CAPE (Convective Available Potential Energy) while values are higher in Tennessee. The storm complex will likely dive south toward that more favorable area.
So what will it bring to us? As mentioned above the strongest storms will be south of us. Our southern communities will see some of the heavier rain and might hear a few rumbles of thunder as those storms approach.
Most of the area will see lighter and more widely-scattered rain Tuesday morning. The wind will also pick up as the center of this system approaches.
While the more organized rain is most likely in the morning, we can't totally cut off the rain chance until later in the day Wednesday. Expect a few more isolated showers across the area Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday.