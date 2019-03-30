For many of you the threat of strong or severe storms is winding down, but for some of you it hasn't really begun yet. Our southern and eastern counties are still included in a Slight Risk of severe weather tonight (level 2 out of 5).
It's easy to see where the cold front is by the different in temperature. It's 49º in Austin and 68º in Munfordville. That difference in temperature also illustrates why some of you are don with thunderstorms now and some of you haven't even seen them start yet.
The cold front is the key to storm potential. Ahead of it, we still have the energy we need because temperatures are higher there. The front itself and its wind pattern can serve as a catalyst to spark storms. From the image below we see the best storm energy is in the same areas of the Slight Risk.
South of the river and east of I-65, the storms are headed your way and will continue to strengthen through your area. Severe weather is unlikely but possible. The main threat will be strong, damaging wind.
The storms will start to die down in these areas around 10 PM, and the rain will move out by midnight.
The wind will stay breezy tomorrow, but wind gusts will top out in the 20s instead of 30s. As the front moves farther away Sunday, the wind will slow down by evening.