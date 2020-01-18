Sigh, another rainy Saturday! BUT, there is good news! This will not be like last weekend. Let’s break down what to expect today below - starting with what is happening right now! A wintry mix moved in Friday evening, changed over to rain overnight and is now increasing in coverage this morning.
Widespread rain looks to continue into the early afternoon. There will be pockets of moderate to even heavy rain. Rain will begin to taper off and become more showery and eventually come to an end by late afternoon/early evening. As temperatures drop, a couple of flakes are possible!
If you have been outside at all today, you may have noticed it is not nearly as chilly as yesterday morning! In fact, we are about 20 degrees warmer than yesterday! Temperatures increased overnight. Highs will be in the low 50s today before falling tonight.
The winds have picked up as well. There is a wind advisory in effect until 3 pm. The worst of the winds will happen with the worst of the rain. Gusts today will be around 35-45 mph. Breezy conditions will continue into Sunday and Monday.
This is important because while it is mild today - the warm up is brief. Temps dramatically drop this evening. By tomorrow morning it will be bitterly cold! With a consistent breeze, it will feel even colder! Wind chills tomorrow will likely be in the single digits! Brrrr!!