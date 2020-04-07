The Storm Prediction Center keeps part of our area at a low risk of severe weather overnight, so let's talk about how the weather we have seen today helps and hurts our storm chances.
Temperatures soared into the 80s this afternoon as warm air rushed in from the south. Pay attention to the white lines in the image below which represent wind. The wind is coming up from the southwest bringing even more warm air with it.
It's also bringing more humid air. The warmth arrived quickly; the humidity will take a little longer to build. This is one of the biggest hurdles to overcome if you want to see storms tonight. Dewpoints in the 50s are not going to cut it - we need more moisture to fuel strong thunderstorms.
We also just don't have a lot of forcing along this cold front. There's minimal upper-level divergence (at best), much better low-level wind support in Ohio, and hardly any vertical movement through the column tonight. All that means is, while scattered storms are still very possible, they don't have much to work with. The gas tank is working with fumes.
Tomorrow presents an interesting challenge. Actually the storm threat tomorrow really moves in after midnight Thursday morning. That looks to be the better chance for thunderstorms between the two days.
In both of these situations, the threats to watch for will be damaging wind gusts (a.k.a. straight-line wind) and hail.
The Storm Prediction Center has included most of our area in a low-level risk of severe weather for this Wednesday night/Thursday morning line of storms. Could we get a couple warnings in our area early Thursday? Yes. Is widespread severe weather likely? No.