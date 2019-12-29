It's been raining basically all day across our area. Many of our communities south of the river are passing the one inch of rain mark. All of this rain has fallen since midnight, and we're not done yet.
On the wide view of radar below, you can see PLENTY of rain still positioned south and west of us. Since this whole system is moving northeast, we can expect that rain to come our way tonight.
Some of the rain tonight will still be heavy as the cold front moves through.
Once the cold front passes, we will lose a lot of the moisture from this system. Instead of organized rain spread across the whole map, Monday will be characterized by scattered showers. Not all of you will see rain Monday; in fact, showers will be more likely farther north.
Remember the Flood Watch continues until midnight tonight as all this rain continues. Creeks and streams, especially south of the Ohio River, could swell tonight from all this rain.
Once this cold front passes, much colder air will move in. Temperatures are already starting to drop here, but if you look farther west you can see what's coming. Temperatures will drop about 20 degrees from Sunday to Monday.