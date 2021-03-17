A large storm system is producing severe weather through the southeastern United States and is pushing rain and storms into our area. The warm front is the part of this forecast we want to keep an eye on. Right now the warm front is keeping the warmest, most humid air south of us which is also keeping the strongest storms south of us.
The storms will come in a few different rounds over the next 24 hours. The first round (happening now) is bringing pockets of heavy rain and a few thunderstorms. Then we should see a brief break tonight before another round of storms arrives overnight. Thursday will bring more rain and storms, but those shouldn't be as strong as what we expect to see tonight. Now let's go through the timing of each round and what threats each will bring.
This first round brings rain and thunder/lightning and will spread from south to north through our area. Strong wind gusts and small hail may also be possible.
As the warm front lifts through our area, we have the chance to see slightly stronger storms. That front provides the spark the environment needs to fire storms, and it opens us up to warmer and more humid air that helps fuel those storms.
Overnight stronger wind gusts are likely, small hail, more downpours, and thunder and lightning. We are not included in an elevated threat of severe weather, and we shouldn't be. If you're a light sleeper, you may hear as these storms roll through.
The round coming through on Thursday will be much less energized. All the rain and clouds will prevent much additional energy from developing. There will still be rain and there will likely still be pop up showers and weak thunderstorms.
Tune in to WDRB News tonight to see the updated data and hear from at Marc Weinberg and Rick DeLuca as storms roll through.