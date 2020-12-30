Rain has moved into some of our WDRB communities and will spread all across our area by the end of the day. In the first section we will dig through the different rounds of rain coming in the next few days looking at the different elements at play. In the second section, we will lay out the timing in more detail.
WEDNESDAY/THURSDAY
A cold front is passing through our area today and brings us rain today and early tomorrow. This is the beginning of a soggy forecast, but the cold front will move away from our area Thursday.
The hot topic on the internet about this part of the forecast is the chance for some sort of frozen precipitation, so let's dig into that possibility.
The image above is from a software program called Bufkit where you can load model data and evaluate different variables all the way up through the different levels of the atmosphere. So the question is "could I see snow?" (or some other sort of frozen precipitation). There are a few problems here:
- I'll just lay it out there - I don't think everyone will see a temperature colder than freezing. It's much more likely temperatures will drop that low in southern Indiana than in Kentucky.
- Above the ground a warmer layer of air pushes in. That means even if snowflakes fall, they are falling through nearly 5000 feet of "warmer than freezing" air which will likely melt them.
- Looking up even higher in the atmosphere, drier air is moving in as temperatures are dropping at the surface. While the surface temp may say 32, that's not the only factor to consider. We may not have enough moisture in that moment to form snowflakes. Keep in mind snowflakes grow in a very specific region of the atmosphere and need temperatures to be colder than freezing with a saturated environment.
- Even if we get something wintery to fall from the sky, it likely won't stick or cause much of an impact. After temperatures in the 50s pretty much all day Wednesday, the ground will be too warm to allow snow or ice to stick. As air temperatures fall early Thursday, that will cool the ground but it's not an immediate response. If we get a heavy burst of snow or ice to fall, that will help cool the ground faster. You might find a few slushy spots on bridges or overpasses in that scenario, but that would be about it.
- If we get frozen precipitation, I'm not convinced it would be freezing rain. For that to happen, the precip falls as rain then freezing when it makes contact with something like the road, your car, the back deck, etc. Temperatures will not be below freezing everywhere and I don't think the rain will be supercooled after falling through such a relatively large warm layer. The other options are snow or sleet/ice pellets. If we get snow, it would be mostly melted before it gets to us. We call that "wet snow." Sleet looks unlikely because that means a snowflake fell, partially melted, then re-froze before making it to us. The colder air layer near the surface doesn't look large enough to be able to re-freeze like that.
So with all of that said some mostly melted snowflakes are possible north of the Parkways, but it's not a great chance. Since our temperatures are so warm Wednesday, the ground will be too warm to see anything stick. As temperatures drop Thursday morning, the places to watch will be bridges and overpasses.
Looking just above our heads at the low level jet, the wind is really moving! We will see strong wind at the surface and strong wind just above us (about 4,000-5,000 feet up) Wednesday.
FRIDAY
In your mind Friday should be "rain day." A low pressure center with a leading warm front will lift through our area and bring lots of moisture. This will be when we see the heaviest rain off and on through the day.
Friday a strong low-level jet will help bring that system into our area and contribute to this being another windy day. There's a lot of power in this system on Friday. There's even a little bit of instability which could mean we hear a few rumbles of thunder.
SATURDAY/SUNDAY
The weekend has become the wild card of this forecast. A smaller pulse of energy is now consistently showing up between Saturday and Sunday which would bring us a few more showers.
The jet stream in the top levels of the atmosphere where we look for weather is really cranking by this point. That will help push this system through quickly, so it won't bring as much rain as what we will see earlier in the week.
By the end of the weekend most of you will have received 1.5" - 3" of rain all totaled. Flooding will be most likely on Friday since that is when the heaviest rain will fall in the shortest amount of time. Keep an eye out for flooding or ponding in the normal spots and don't drive through flooded roads.
TIMING
Through this evening the rain will continue to spread toward the southeast across all our WDRB communities. The cold front will pass through our area late tonight, too, and start to drop our temperatures.
See the above discussion about the potential for frozen stuff to mix in early Thursday. Other than that the rain will fade away in the same direction it arrived - from northwest toward southeast. By Thursday afternoon most of our area should be rain-free, but it's a short-lived break.
Early Friday the next batch of rain will move in from the south and spread toward the north. Rain will continue off and on through pretty much the whole day.
By Saturday morning drier air starts to invade our area and push the rain out. We will talk more about that potential for weekend showers mentioned above in future blog posts as we get closer to the weekend. For now let's focus on the heavy rain potential right in front of us.
Tune in to WDRB News tonight with Rick DeLuca to see the latest data and hear more discussion about the potential for wintery weather and for flooding.