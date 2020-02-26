Temperatures are falling and winds are picking up! Light rain is slowly transitioning to a wintry mix and will be changing to all snow between 4-7 pm.
These look to be scattered snow showers, but there is the potential for snow squalls and bursts with brief lowered visibility and a quick covering of snow in those spots where bursts develop. Here is a great example of a snow burst from our Towercam in the Knobs! It shows a burst of rain/snow near downtown Louisville around 3:45 pm, but it is isolated. Snow bursts pack a little more intensity and can drop snow quicker and briefly lower visibility.
The roads should hold up pretty well, because the pavement temperatures are above freezing and will stay that way until about midnight. Snow showers will be tapering during that time, with only a few showers lingering overnight. Scroll through the images of Advancetrak below to get an idea of what this evening will look like on the radar.
Any accumulation will be light - a dusting to covering of snow for most locations. This equates to less than half an inch for most. The best chance for light accumulation would be in southern Indiana and northern KY. A few slick spots are possible, but as discussed, impacts should be minimal on the roads. Temperatures will continue to fall tonight as snow ends. It will also be windy with gusts up to 30 mph. Temps will be in the mid 20 with wind chills in the teens.